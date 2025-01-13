Melania Trump Tells ‘Fox & Friends’ She Doesn’t Always Agree With Donald — ‘And That’s OK’ | Video

Former (and soon-to-be) First Lady Melania Trump said she’s an “independent” woman who does not always agree with her husband, President-elect Donald Trump — and that’s just fine. She made the comment during an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning while discussing her upcoming Amazon documentary.

After Fox News co-host Ainsley Earhardt said she seemed to be in a “different place” than she was eight years ago, Melania admitted that’s because the American public is more familiar with her this time around.

“Maybe they didn’t understand me the way maybe they do now, and I didn’t have much support. Maybe some people, they see me as just the wife of the president,” she said. “But I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don’t always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s OK.”

Melania was born in Slovenia and was a professional model when she met her now-husband. She even appeared on the magazine covers of outlets like Vanity Fair Italia and British GQ.

Earlier in the Monday interview, Melania said her upcoming Amazon documentary will highlight her “incredibly busy” transition back to the White House. She said production started in November 2024 and the doc is currently filming.

The film, which Puck reported Amazon is paying $40 million for, will give viewers a “day-to-day” look at her move back to Washington, D.C., Melania said.

She also noted that her team will only have five hours to move President Joe Biden’s stuff out and move her stuff in come Inauguration Day, “So everything needs to be planned to the minute.”

You can watch the full interview via Fox News’ YouTube video, above.