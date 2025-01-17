Menendez Brothers Resentencing Hearing Pushed to March Due to LA Wildfires

A new court date has been set for the Menendez brothers due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The resentencing hearing that was scheduled to take place on Jan. 30 and 31 has now been bumped to March 20 and 21, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Friday.

The continuance is due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties’ extensive preparations for the hearings, said Hochman.

On Jan. 3, the DA met with members of the Menendez family, who have been petitioning for resentencing or clemency for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have served more than 30 years in jail for the 1989 murder of their parents.

“It was a very productive session where they gave me all their thoughts about what should happen in this case, their experiences that they wanted to share, the directions that they wanted this case to go,” Hochman said at the time “It was a very productive conversation over a number of hours.”

The high profile murder case has drawn heightened international attention since Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” earlier last fall.

Hochman was sworn in in December. He takes over the case from previous DA George Gascón, who was a strong advocate for the brothers and believed that new details about the abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of their parents should be considered a mitigating factor.

The devastating Los Angeles fires, which decimated the neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades, Altadena and sections of Malibu, has led to a number of entertainment events being postponed, including the Critics Choice Awards, while filming on several productions, such as “Jeopardy!,” have been temporarily halted.