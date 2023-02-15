‘The Lincoln Lawyer': Legendary Mexican Actress Angélica María Joins Season 2

Legendary Mexican actress Angélica María has joined the second season of Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” in a recurring role.

She will play Elena, the mother of Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). In the show, Elena is described as a prominent film and television actress who regards herself as a star who was married to a star attorney in Mickey’s father — a self-centered mother who wants to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. Her need to be center stage has warped her relationship with her son.

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows the redemption of Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who regains much of what he lost due to addiction with hard work and hustle. His success is also thanks to his devoted supporters: his ex-wives Maggie (Neve Campbell) and Lorna (Becki Newton), his driver and unofficial sponsor Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and the best investigator in town — and Lorna’s newly minted fiancé — Cisco (Angus Sampson).

The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in “The Lincoln Lawyer” series by Connelly, “The Fifth Witness.” The second season will be executive produced by co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez; as well as Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by A+E Studios for Netflix.

Angélica María, known in the industry as La novia de Mexico (Mexico’s sweetheart), is a Mexican actress and singer-songwriter. She has appeared in more than 60 films and 25 Telenovelas, including “Muchacha Italiana Viene a casarse,” which opened the international markets for Mexican television from New York to Europe and South America.

María has recorded 63 albums and is considered the mother of “La Balada Ranchera” who was the first Latin singer to sell 2 million albums in the U.S. To this date, she is still the only Mexican singer who has performed twice on the same day at Madison Square Garden in New York. Most recently she was honored with her star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appeared opposite Nick Nolte in the Lionsgate-Epix series “Graves” as Ramona Alvarez.

Angélica María is repped by DePaz Management.