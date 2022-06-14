We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Dailyn Rodriguez joins as co-showrunner with Ted Humphrey

Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Lincoln Lawyer” for a second season, the streamer’s head of global television Bela Bajaria announced Tuesday at the Banff World Media Festival.

Dailyn Rodriguez of “Queen of the South” joins the legal drama as co-showrunner and executive producer with Ted Humphrey, who developed the show with David E. Kelley.

The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s “Lincoln Lawyer” series, “The Fifth Witness.”

Since its May 13 launch, “Lincoln Lawyer” has ranked high on Netflix’s Global Top 10 and the Top 10 most-watched TV series in the U.S. In its first week, it was in the Top 10 in 74 countries.

The drama stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson.

Humphrey, Kelley, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executive produce.

