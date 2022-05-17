‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Debuts at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed English Language Series

“The Lincoln Lawyer,” which is based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, made an impressive debut at No. 2 on Netflix’s global Top 10 with 45.09 million hours viewed since its May 13 premiere, Netflix announced Tuesday. The drama, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, was in the Top 10 in 74 countries.

Remaining in the top slot on the English language list was Season 4 of “Ozark,” with 48.62 million hours viewed. The dark crime series appeared in the Top 10 in 68 countries.

At No. 3 was the sixth season of Canadian comedy “Workin’ Moms” with 9.19 million hours viewed;

“Bridgerton” Season 2 was in the No. 4 slot with 16.02 million hours viewed), followed by “The Circle” Season 4 (14.12 million hours viewed) at No. 5.

Last week’s No. 2 placer, “Grace and Frankie Season 7: The Final Episodes” (12.26 million hours viewed) was down to No. 6 this week. Reality series “Selling Sunset” (10.86 million hours viewed) was down from No. 3 to 7, with British limited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” (9.67 million hours viewed) landing at No. 10

New entrants included Season 2 of “Bling Empire” with 10.75 million hours viewed for a No. 8 placement and South African drama “Savage Beauty” at No. 9 with 10.63 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, “Bling Empire” and “Selling Sunset” also made the Top 10 in the U.S., as well as Spanish thriller series “Welcome to Eden,” which debuted in third place.

The Top 10 chart most-watched TV series in the U.S.

1. “Ozark” Season 4

2. “The Lincoln Lawyer”

3. “Welcome to Eden”

4. “The Circle:” Season 4

5. “Workin’ Moms: Season 6

6. “Grace and Frankie:” Season 7

7. “Bling Empire:” Season 2

8. “Outlander:” Season 5

9. “Selling Sunset:” Season 5

10. “Bridgerton:” Season 2