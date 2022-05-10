Mike Myers’ limited comedic series “The Pentaverate,” about an ancient secret society trying to save the world, didn’t register with Netflix viewers in its first week of streaming, and didn’t make Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed English Language Series chart for the week of May 2-8.

It was the comedian’s first real project since his appearance as a record producer who gives Queen a thumbs down in 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” While The Guardian found the series “sweet, silly [and] charmingly harmless,” many echoed The Daily Beast, who labeled it “embarrassingly bad.” The series costars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazer and Jennifer Saunders.

Meanwhile the series finale of “Ozark” kept the No. 1 spot globally with 102.1 million minutes viewed, up from last week’s 78.4 million. The first season also made the chart, landing at No. 7 with 13.6 million minutes viewed. It’s now been in the Top 10 for nine weeks.

The seventh and final season of “Grace and Frankie took the No. 2 spot with 23.2 million minutes, down from after last week’s 15.5 million. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (21.2 million) was third, “Selling Sunset” Season 5 (17.4 million was fourth, “Anatomy of a Scandal” (15.3 million) was fifth and “Heartstopper” landed in sixth.

New to the Top 10 were “Bullsh*t The Gameshow” Season 1 (11.9 million) at No. 8, “Blood Sisters” (11 million) at No. 9 and “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” Season 1 (10.9 million) at No. 10.

“Ozark” was also most popular among U.S. viewers, with “Grace and Frankie” close behind. “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” debuted in the No. 4 slot and Season 4 of “The Circle” debuted at No. 9 in the U.S.

The Top 10 chart most-watched English language in the U.S.

1. “Ozark” Season 4

2. “Grace and Frankie” Season 7

3. “Selling Sunset: Season 5”

4. “Meltdown: Three Mile Island”

5. “Bullsh*t Game Show”

6. “The Marked Heart”

7. “Bridgerton” Season 2

6. “Ozark: Season 1”

9. “The Circle: Season 4”

10. “Married at First Sight: Season 10”