Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Moved to November 15

The much-hyped fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has a new date: Nov. 15 on Netflix.

The clash was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after Tyson experienced an ulcer flareup. Despite the rescheduling, it will still take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The undercard, a matchup between Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano — largely considered to be the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history — will also happen that day.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” Tyson said in a statement to press.

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix,” Tyson added.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new fall date. Ticket holders won’t have to take any action to ensure they keep their current tickets and seats. Those who are unable to attend the new date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8.

These two upcoming fights are key to Netflix’s live sports strategy, an area the streamer has publicly said it’s not interested in pursuing despite evidence to the contrary. The streamer’s first live sporting event was The Netflix Cup, which pitted athletes from “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” against each other. Netflix will also be the home of Christmas Day NFL games starting in 2024 as well as the home of WWE RAW in 2025.