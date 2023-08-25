Ten years after Sinéad O’Connor wrote an open letter to Miley Cyrus criticizing her sexy “Wrecking Ball” video, the former “Hannah Montana” star said she now regards the Irish singer’s critiques in a different light.

O’Connor, who received enormous backlash after ripping up a photo of the pope on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992 to protest sexual abuse in the Catholic church, told Cyrus in 2013 that she was “pimping” herself in the video and to stop “getting naked.”

At the time of the song’s release, Cyrus told Rolling Stone that it was a “modern version” of O’Connor’s best-selling hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She then responded to O’Connor’s criticism of the single’s music video at the time by poking fun at her mental health struggles and tweeting, “Sinead. I don’t have time to write you an open letter cause I’m hosting and performing on ‘SNL’ this week. So if you’d like to meet up and talk lemme know in your next letter.”

“At the time when I had made ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before,” Cyrus said Thursday night on the ABC special, “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).”

“I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was at,” Cyrus said of O’Connor, who wrote about her struggles with mental health in her 2021 memoir. “And I was also only 20 years old, so I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much,” Cyrus added.

Cyrus, a former squeaky clean Disney star, received her share of criticism both for the “Wrecking Ball” video, and for her nearly naked, twerk-heavy performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I think I’ve just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted. And I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices in my own decision, and to have that taken away from me deeply upset me,” she shared.

She then dedicated her song “Wonder Woman” to the late singer, saying, “God bless Sinead O’Connor, for real, in all seriousness.”

The 56-year-old Irish singer was found dead in her home on July 26. No cause of death has yet been released.

Cyrus’s new album, “I Used to Be Young,” was released on Friday. She turns 31 this November.