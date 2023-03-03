Miley Cyrus Reteams With Disney for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Album Release Special (Video)

Miley Cyrus is teaming up with Disney Branded Television to produce “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions),” a music-focused performance special celebrating her upcoming eighth studio album.

For the first time ever, the singer-songwriter will perform songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers” – which is been been No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut, seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The special will also feature exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”

Cyrus, the former Disney Channel star of “Hannah Montana,” launched the “Backyard Sessions” in 2012 for her fans, where she and her band perform in an intimate outdoor setting. It quickly became a benchmark series with “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” now serving as a continuation.

The global music superstar will serve as an executive producer on the special, which will premiere on Disney+ on March 10. In addition to Cyrus, other producers on the special include the award-winning creative production company RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records.

“Endless Summer Vacation” will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10.

Check out the teaser for “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” in the video above.