Millie Bobby Brown grew up in England, but moved to the United States when she was 6 years old to pursue a career in Hollywood. In an interview with internet star Max Balegde as part of her sprawling press tour promoting Netflix’s “Damsel,” Brown explained that as a result, her accent can change depending on where she is and who she’s spending time with. In response to social media commentary about the way she speaks, the “Stranger Things” star said, “I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, OK?”

Balegde began this portion of their interview by defending Brown. He told her, “People are like, ‘oh my God, Millie Bobby Brown’s accent’s changed.’ But yeah, eye-roll — first of all, she’s Millie Bobby Brown, she can speak however she wants, thank you.”

“Second of all, if you literally lived in another country, you’d start to sound like that as well,” he added, before he gave Brown a gift card to the restaurant Nando’s to show to people she’s really British.

Brown told Balegde, “Let me just speak to that real quick. I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set, and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!”

She also said that the voices and accents of the people she’s around the most (and specifically her fiancé Jake Bongiovi) impact how she speaks, too. “I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it!” Brown added.

“And now I’m in England, I want to replicate that [accent]! I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, OK? But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best.”

Balegde added, “She’s Millie Bobby Brown and she can speak how she wants!”

Brown’s hit series “Stranger Things” began production on its fifth and final season in January. Production was meant to begin in May 2023, but was halted for several months due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

