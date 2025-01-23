Milwaukee Weather Reporter Fired After Anti-Elon Musk Instagram Post: ‘Dude Nazi Saluted Twice’

“Meteorologist Sam Kuffel is no longer employed at CBS58,” reads a staff memo

Elon Musk salutes as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

A TV news weather forecaster is out of a job after criticizing Elon Musk’s infamous salute at the inauguration and calling him a Nazi.

CBS 58 Milwaukee employees were informed Wednesday that Sam Kuffel “is no longer employed” at the station. The day before, Kuffel posted a photo of Musk from the event to her personal Instagram account, saying, “Dude Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration.” She added, “You (f–k) with this and this man, I don’t (f–k) with you. Full stop.”

She then shared a gif from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in which Rob McElhenney says, “Screw that old bi–h. He’s a Nazi.” Her account has since been changed to “private.”

On Tuesday, conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell of 1030 WISN protested that Kuffel was “spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute” and called her post “vulgar.”

By Wednesday, Kuffel’s biography and picture had been removed from Channel 58 site, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League called Musk’s salute an “awkward gesture,” but others agreed with Kuffel.

“Strongman” author Ruth Ben-Ghiat tweeted, “Historian of fascism here. That was a Nazi salute – and a very belligerent one too.”

