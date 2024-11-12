Miranda Cosgrove just revealed there’s more to come in the world of “iCarly” a year after the reboot was cancelled.

“So, I’m not allowed to 100 percent confirm anything yet, but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works,” the actress shared during a Tuesday guest appearance on “The Talk.”

When CBS co-host Natalie Morales asked if the follow-up would be centered on her character and if “old favorites” would be back, Cosgrove immediately said, “Yes!” However, while the actress did not say if this installment will be a movie … she did smile and play coy.

“We actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger and we’re going to wrap that up,” she noted.

Cosgrove starred on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” as Carly Shay, an adolescent girl who ran a successful Internet show with her two best friends Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) and Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy), while living with her older brother Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor).

The show, which Cosgrove earned after her standout role as Megan Parker in “Drake & Josh,” aired for five seasons during its original run from 2004 to 2007. It was revived in 2o21 with new additions Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett (and without McCurdy), but was canceled after three seasons on Paramount+.

Elsewhere, original series creator Dan Schneider was the subject of the Investigation Discovery documentary “Quiet on Set,” which highlighted the alleged abuses that took place on the sets of several Nickelodeon series during the ’90s and early 2000s.

In McCurdy’s 2022 best-selling memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” the actress detailed how Nickelodeon allegedly offered her $300,000 to keep quiet about her own experiences on the show.

Both iterations of “iCarly” are available to stream on Paramount+.