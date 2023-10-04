‘iCarly’ Canceled By Paramount+ After 3 Seasons

Paramount+ has canceled “iCarly” after three seasons, TheWrap has learned.

“’iCarly’ will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson from the service told TheWrap. “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers, along with the whole crew, for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

The comedy was a continuation of the beloved Nickelodeon series, which first premiered in 2007. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, the series followed Carly (Cosgrove) as she decides to relaunch her titular webseries.

Unlike other revivals and continuations, “iCarly” kept the current age of the original’s core audience front of mind. The series did not attempt to court the tween viewers the original Nickelodeon series drew, but rather presented a more mature version of its characters, while keeping the silly tone of the original intact. For example, it wasn’t uncommon for Carly to complain about her dating life or for Freddie (Kress) to reference his failed start-up — or his two divorces.

The revival followed through on the original’s promised will-they, won’t-they between series leads Carly and Freddie. Season 3’s finale revolved around Freddie considering whether or not he should propose to Carly. After panicking over this potential proposal, Carly revealed she’s hesitant to get married because their mom abandoned Carly and her brother Spencer (Trainor) when they were younger, but she may now be open to the idea of marriage. “iHave a Proposal” ended with Spencer and Carly seeing their long-absent mother for the first time in years.

The revival premiered on Paramount+ to positive reviews. Ali Schouten served as the series’ executive producer and showrunner. Cosgrove also executive produced alongside Phil Lewis.

The 2007 version of “iCarly” was originally created by now-disgraced producer Dan Schneider. In 2018, Nickelodeon ended its partnership with the creator of shows such as “Drake and Josh” and “Henry Danger.” In the years since, Schneider was accused of sexual misconduct on set.