‘Zoey 102’ Sequel Movie Gets Trailer and July Premiere Date

“Zoey 102,” Paramount+’s sequel movie to “Zoey 101,” will be available to watch on Thursday, July 27. The premiere date was released as part of a new trailer for the upcoming project.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios and set over a decade after the original series ended, the movie will follow a group of Pacific Coast Academy alumni who return to Malibu for the over-the-top wedding between Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood). But it isn’t long before the whole affair turns into an unofficial high school reunion. In addition to Sanders and Underwood, the reunion stars Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, Jack Salvatore, Dean Geyer, Owen Thiele, Thomas Lennon, Audrey Whitby and Zach Zagoria.

“Zoey 102” will be available to stream in the U.S. and Canada starting July 27. It will then be available to stream in the U.K. on July 28. Additionally, the movie will premiere on Tuesday, August 1, in Australia; on Friday, August 11, in Latin America and Brazil; and on Friday, November 17, in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The movie is directed by Nancy Hower, who is best known for “Saturdays,” “So Help Me Todd” and “QuickDraw.” Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby, known for “Drama Club,” “Betch” and “All That,” wrote the script. Jamie Lynn Spears serves as an executive producer alongside Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer and Whitby. Production was overseen by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action co-heads Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin.

Watch the trailer above.

Created by Dan Schneider, “Zoey 101” ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. It focused on the lives of Zoey (Spears) and her brother Dustin (Paul Butcher) as they attended a fictional boarding school in Southern California. The series was nominated for an Emmy in 2005 and won three Young Artist Awards and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The upcoming movie is also the latest project based on Schneider’s work Paramount+ has rebooted, the first being the 2021 revival of “iCarly.” Schneider’s connection to these projects has shrouded them in controversy. In her memoir, “iCarly” star Jeanette McCurdy alleged that she faced abuse at the hands of a figure she only referred to as “The Creator” and that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet. Then, earlier this year, “Zoey 101” star Alexa Nikolas slammed the decision to expand “Zoey 101,” tweeting “Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low.” In 2018, Nickelodeon parted ways with the longtime producer following complaints of his behavior.