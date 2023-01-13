‘Zoey 101’ Actor Paul Butcher Shades Sequel Movie: ‘Read the Room’ (Video)

Paul Butcher hasn’t exactly kept his feelings about his time on “Zoey 101” secret from the world. He’s made something of a thing out of popping up online to shade his former co-star Jamie Lynn Spears and all but say he wants nothing to do with any revival.

Yes, this involves lip syncing a scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” that has recently become a trend TikTok. Butcher posted a video of him lip syncing the moment where Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) says “What if I don’t want to live the way you live” and gets immediately scolded by Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) with “Oh don’t be ridiculous Andrea, EVERYONE wants this.”

So it probably won’t shock you to learn he has feelings about the just-announced movie sequel to the 2000s Nickelodeon show. Shady, Prada-y feelings.

Only, in place of Andy Sachs, Butcher uses a picture of the world — but with his eyes and mouth on it — joking that it’s saying “I mean, what if we don’t want a Zoey 101 reboot anymore?” And, in place of Miranda Priestly, it’s “my ex-sister.” You can watch the video below:

In case you’re not totally confident on what he’s getting at here, Butcher captioned the video with “Queue [sic] JoJo ‘Too Little Too Late'” and added a comment to the post that said “Read the Room..” and then liked several comments from followers, including one that said “no one wants this.”

If you’re reading this you probably don’t need it stated but we’re completionists, so we’ll remind you that Butcher played Paul Brooks, younger brother of Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey Brooks on the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon dramedy. He was, notably, not listed among the returning cast members for the film.

But Spears and some of the other cast will be back for “Zoey 102,” a feature film that catches up with Zoey as an adult as she and friends attend a wedding. Set to run on Paramount+, it will also feature Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.