Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett Is in Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’ With First-Look Photo

Hello, Aidan!

Yes, Carrie’s former fiancé played by John Corbett will be in Season 2 of “And Just Like That…,” Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed Friday. She and the show’s official Twitter account shared a snap of the two characters looking very much together as they hold hands while walking down the street.

Corbett had previously stated he is going to appear in the show’s first season, telling the New York Post in April 2021, “I’m going to do the show. I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

On the original “Sex and the City,” Carrie dated and got engaged to Aidan on the rebound from Mr. Big, aka John (Chris Noth), finally confessing to Aidan that she had been cheating on him with her now-married ex. The character showed up again in the second “Sex and the City” movie after Carrie and John’s marriage.

If you recall, in Season 1 of of the “And Just Like That…,” Carrie tragically lost her husband, went on a truly disastrous date and ended up kissing the producer of her podcast in the season finale.

Fans were mostly excited about Aidan’s return, although one advised, “Don’t break his heart [the] 3rd time round, Carrie.”

After a fairly rocky reception from critics and fans of the original ’90s series, “AJLT” was renewed for a second season. A premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.