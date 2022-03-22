‘And Just Like That …’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Hello, lovers! Some good news from the New York City girls. “And Just Like That …” is coming back for another season.

HBO Max announced the show’s Season 2 pickup on Tuesday.

The series is from executive producer Michael Patrick King, and stars (and is executive produced by) Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

According to the streamer, “And Just Like That …” had the strongest debut of any HBO Max Original show in the streamer’s history.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. ‘And Just like That…’ our ‘Sex’ life is back.”

The show follows the lives of SJP’s Carrie, Nixon’s Miranda, and Davis’ Charlotte in their 50s. It’s predecessor, “Sex and The City,” focused on their lives in their 30s.

In addition to the main ladies, Season 1 featured Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for Season 2!”

Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi also executive produced Season 1. Writers for the season included King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. King, Gillian Robespierre, Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra directed the episodes. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.