Tony Hawk Defends Oscars-Presenter Role With ‘Police Academy 4’ and ‘Sharknado 5’ Credentials

The skateboarding legend was being funny, of course

| March 22, 2022 @ 8:22 AM
Tony Hawk (Getty Images)

Tony Hawk is presenting at the Oscars this Sunday night and he has the credentials to prove it.

The skateboarding legend hilariously recounted his feature film resume Monday after some on social media questioned his upcoming presence at the award show podium.

“If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” he tweeted, adding, “(I’m presenting, btw).”

There is a backstory that seems to be behind Hawk’s humorous tweet (he did mention “Sharknado 5” if you’re questioning the humorous intent). On Monday, producers of the Academy Awards announced Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White had been added as presenters.

Social media had strong reactions to some of the names, including Hawk, Slater, White and Khaled. Some questioned why “West Side Story” star Rachel wasn’t invited, while the latest group was. Others just had fun with the list that included some pop culture icons. And it’s worth noting that Hawk is the subject of an HBO documentary, “Until the Wheels Fall Off,” which recently screened at SXSW, and premieres April 5.

Enjoy some of the lighthearted tweets about the latest Oscar presenters list below:

And in case you missed Hawk in “Police Academy 4,” he tweeted out his scene a couple years back:

The Oscars air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

LIKE US