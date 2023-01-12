Jamie Lynn Spears and much of the cast of “Zoey 101” will reunite for a full-length feature film, set to debut later this year. Production has begun in North Carolina.

Based on the hit Nickelodeon show, “Zoey 102” will follow the students – now alumni – of Pacific Coast Academy to a wedding in the present day.

“Zoey 102” will see several members of the original cast return: Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” said Spears. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Nancy Hower, a director on series like “Insatiable” and “So Help Me Todd,” will make her feature directorial debut. The script is by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby (“Betch,” “Drama Club,” “All That”).

The series, which aired 2005–2008, revolved around Zoey Brooks (Spears), a new student at a private boarding school opening its doors to female students for the first time. One of Nickelodeon’s top live-action shows of the early aughts, it featured future stars of the network such as Miranda Cosgrove, Victoria Justice and Austin Butler.

“Zoey 101” was created by embattled Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, who has been accused of misconduct including hyper-sexualizing the young stars of his shows. In August 2022, “Zoey 101” actress Alexa Nikolas led a protest against Nickelodeon’s “unsafe” work environment outside of the studio’s Burbank headquarters. She is one of multiple former child actors who have accused Schneider and other Nickelodeon executives of emotional and sexual abuse. Schneider, who was fired from the studio in 2018, is not involved with the film.

In addition to Spears, Hower, Sherer, Whitby and Alexis Fisher serve as executive producers, with Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan overseeing production for Nickelodeon Studios. Linda Halder serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

“Zoey 102” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.