‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Recalls Her Mom Hitting on Dwayne Johnson When They First Met | Video

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho got more than she bargained for while meeting her co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the first time, since her mother couldn’t help but ogle and flirt.

“I could just go Rock climbing!” the now-24-year-old Disney star recalled her mother exclaiming — in front of Johnson himself.

Interviewing Monday alongside “Wicked” star Bowen Yang on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Cravalho left Yang speechless and Clarkson falling over herself in excitement.

“Years ago, your mom said something that made me want to be best friends with her about Dwayne Johnson — go ahead and tell everybody that one,” Clarkson said at the top of the interview segment.

“OK, so my mom and I met Dwayne Johnson in, like, a studio setting. He brought flowers, he gave me the warmest of hugs, he smells great, he’s rubbed down in baby oil,” Cravalho began. “I’m like — this is a perfect moment that no one can ruin.”

Of course, that’s when mom came in.

“And then, my mom says, ‘Ah, I could just go Rock climbing.’ And I –“

It’s at that point in the interview that the studio audience erupted in delayed laughter and applause, all Yang could manage was a “Wow!” and Clarkson was her excitable self. “Love it,” the host said.

“I didn’t fully understand it, and when I tell this story over and over again, it gets worse, because I get older,” Cravalho continued.

“Or it gets better!” Clarkson interjected.

Yang then threw in a joke of his own, similarly playing on Johnson’s iconic wrestling persona, The Rock.

“And then she was like, ‘Can he smell what I’m cooking?’” Yang ribbed — a twist on Johnson’s well-known entry line: “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?”

Asked whether or not Johnson was in earshot of the conversation, Cravalho, still mortified, emphasized that it was straight to his face.

“Oh my God, I love your mom so much,” Clarkson gushed.

Watch the full interview segment from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” below.

“Moana 2” hits theaters Wednesday.