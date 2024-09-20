‘Monsters’ Viewers Bash Netflix Show’s Portrayal of Menéndez Brothers’ Relationship: ‘Incestuous Fanfic’

“Monsters: “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” viewers are bashing creator Ryan Murphy for portraying the brothers’ relationship as incestuous.

“The Menendez brothers were victims of sexual abuse who finally retaliated against their abusers and this disgusting piece of trash has turned their story into an incestuous fanfic,” one X user said in a post that included a snippet from the series that shows the brothers kissing on the mouth. “Hell is not hot enough for Ryan Murphy.”

The fact people can’t understand that Ryan Murphy isn’t romanticizing the brothers as lovers or having an incestuous relationship … and that instead he’s showing how sexual abuse altered them psychologically when it came to love & sex. #MonstersNetflix



pic.twitter.com/2FCY2qPyif — Banjee Barbie 🍉🇵🇸 (@BoujeeNBanjee) September 20, 2024

The second installment of Murphy’s “Monsters” series — this one centered on the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menéndez committed by their sons

— dropped on Thursday, sparking a wide range of reactions from viewers. That includes many who took issue with how the co-creator seemingly made light of the siblings’ traumatic experiences by romanticizing their bond.

However, some felt that what appears to be an exaggeration of the two’s relationship was merely Murphy’s way of depicting how sexual abuse can mentally taint a person’s most platonic connections, even with immediate family members.

Murphy has a history of crafting controversial shows that trigger conversations online. ” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer” drew an outcry from the families of Jefferey Dahmer’s victims, and many felt the series glamorized the horrific killings of Black and Brown members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Some felt Murphy went too far, while others said the show makes the Menéndez Brothers look like “cold-blooded killers.” Check out more of the responses to “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” below.

Wait aren’t the brothers suppose to be victims of abuse why are they portraying them like cold blooded murders . #MonstersNetflix pic.twitter.com/jnEfu8BJsI — MK200034 (@MN456782) September 19, 2024

ryan murphy is DIABOLICAL https://t.co/m5u0vHgBVp — erin (@ezmussett) September 20, 2024

Why did the mom snatch Lyle’s toupee off like that at the dinner table …… i was shocked #MonstersNetflix #MenendezBrothers pic.twitter.com/kjs9CcnSSB — Ashli (@kissmy_ashlie) September 19, 2024

idk this particular season seems like such a slap to the face to the menendez brothers and it makes me sad for them. was hoping ryan and the rest of the crew would bring some type of justice to them. this incestuous stuff in the show is disrespectful asf



#MonstersNetflix pic.twitter.com/7KRnKpra6s — ♡ (@laacolee) September 19, 2024

Ummmmm…okay. This is starting to feel like some kind of weird fantasy that the show's creator is living out since the brothers/actors were/are attractive….because WHAT is DIS hunnnnnnny 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴????? #MonstersNetflix pic.twitter.com/CnckhWYSjE — Xavion's Da Name (Remember It) (@ItsXaviion) September 19, 2024

Watching this monsters show ryan murphy you must pay for your crimes #MonstersNetflix



pic.twitter.com/oRmrhITeMj — 🎀SHARON🎀 (@XxSharon02) September 19, 2024