‘Monsters’ Viewers Bash Netflix Show’s Portrayal of Menéndez Brothers’ Relationship: ‘Incestuous Fanfic’

But one user who defended Ryan Murphy’s take wrote the creator is “showing how sexual abuse altered them psychologically when it came to love & sex”

Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch in "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story." (Netflix)

Monsters: “The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” viewers are bashing creator Ryan Murphy for portraying the brothers’ relationship as incestuous.

“The Menendez brothers were victims of sexual abuse who finally retaliated against their abusers and this disgusting piece of trash has turned their story into an incestuous fanfic,” one X user said in a post that included a snippet from the series that shows the brothers kissing on the mouth. “Hell is not hot enough for Ryan Murphy.”

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" | LA Premiere
The second installment of Murphy’s “Monsters” series — this one centered on the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menéndez committed by their sons
— dropped on Thursday, sparking a wide range of reactions from viewers. That includes many who took issue with how the co-creator seemingly made light of the siblings’ traumatic experiences by romanticizing their bond.

However, some felt that what appears to be an exaggeration of the two’s relationship was merely Murphy’s way of depicting how sexual abuse can mentally taint a person’s most platonic connections, even with immediate family members.

“The fact people can’t understand that Ryan Murphy isn’t romanticizing the brothers as lovers or having an incestuous relationship … and that instead he’s showing how sexual abuse altered them psychologically when it came to love & sex. #MonstersNetflix,” another X user chimed in.

Murphy has a history of crafting controversial shows that trigger conversations online. ” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer” drew an outcry from the families of Jefferey Dahmer’s victims, and many felt the series glamorized the horrific killings of Black and Brown members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Some felt Murphy went too far, while others said the show makes the Menéndez Brothers look like “cold-blooded killers.” Check out more of the responses to “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” below.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

