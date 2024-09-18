What Time Is ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ on Netflix?

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s latest for Netflix will follow the high-profile Menendez brothers’ 1990s murder trial

Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch and Javier Bardem in "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" (Credit: Miles Crist/Netflix)

The highly anticipated second installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series is on its way to Netflix.

The true crime limited series follows the Menendez brothers’ murder trial that captivated America and put Court TV on the map. In 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez killed their parents in what they called a move of self-defense. The prosecution, however, argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune from their music executive father.

What Time Is “Monsters” Out on Netflix?

All episodes of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” will be available to stream on Netflix at midnight PT Thursday, Sept. 19. The limited series will be released at once with nine hour-long episodes.

“Monsters” comes on the heels of the success of the producing team’s “Dahmer.” Following its release in September 2022, the limited series became the third show on Netflix to surpass 1 billion hours streamed in just 60 days. The only two other shows to surpass this benchmark have been “Stranger Things” Season 4 and “Squid Games.”

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny will portray José and Kitty Menendez in the Netflix series, while newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will play Lyle and Erik, respectively.

In the trailers for the true crime series, the brothers are portrayed spending their parents’ riches and basking in the media fame; however, flashbacks to before their parents’ killings reveal the alleged physical and emotional abuse that the two suffered at the hands of their father. The nine-episode series will chronicle the case of the real-life brothers, who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents.

Watch the trailer here:

