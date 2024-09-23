‘Morning Joe’ Can’t Believe Voters Compare Harris Negatively to Trump ‘On the Issues’: ‘Do You Have No Shame?’ | Video

“Morning Joe” has had about enough of the “false equivalency” some voters are drawing between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to their supposed flip-flopping on several key issues.

An incredulous Joe Scarborough Monday morning broke into a rather heated monologue, asking voters split between the Democratic and Republican nominees because of “the issues” one question: “Do you have no shame?”

Watch the full segment in the video below — and Scarborough gets into it around the 15-minute mark:

The discussion kicked off with commentary from MSNBC’s John Heilemann pointing out the way Trump has consistently fair-weathered his stance on abortion and elsewhere.

“We also just have to look at, on policy, what Trump has said on abortion, on a lot of economic policy issues, on some of these small business issues where he sees Harris stealing a march on him in terms of tax policy,” Heilemann said. “He has been all over the map since she got in and I think if you’re going to talk about Harris’ shifting positions, you also have to look at the place where Trump has flip-flopped or changed his positions without explanation over the course of the last weeks.”

That’s when Scarborough chimed in.

“He’s jumped on abortion time after time after time. And again, seriously? You’re going to talk about Kamala Harris on the issues? You’re going to compare Kamala Harris on issues negatively to Donald Trump?” Scarborough said, growing increasingly frustrated. “Not just this campaign, but over the past nine years being ill-equipped to answer any question.”

The host then called back to a previous clip he and co-host Mika Brzezinski played earlier in the segment of the former president and Republican nominee answering a question about bringing manufacturing jobs to Michigan with, inexplicably, call-outs to Kim Jong Un and nuclear war.

“So seriously, do you have no shame?” Scarborough continued. “Do you really have no shame? Are you so desperate to not vote for Kamala Harris that you will actually twist and contort yourself so badly that you’ll undermine decades of good work? Because that’s what happening right now. And we can see through you … We see you, and we see what you’re doing.”

