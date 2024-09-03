‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Trump for Naming His Own Speech Style ‘The Weave’: ‘He Hears the Criticism That He’s Rambling’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” couldn’t help but laugh at Donald Trump explaining his “weave” speaking tactic, which the panel mocked as a way to “justify” his rambling style.

In a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, the former president named his speaking style the “weave,” saying that he touches on many different topics at once and “they all come back brilliantly together.”

“Friends of mine that are English professors, they say, it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen,” Trump added. “But the fake news, you know what they say? He rambled.”

“It’s not rambling,” Trump refuted.

After the clip from the campaign speech aired on “Morning Joe,” cohost Joe Scarborough couldn’t hold in his laughter.

“That is Donald Trump in front of a crowd in Pennsylvania, rambling incoherently. Part of a brilliant strategy he calls ‘the weave,’” Willie Geist quipped.

“I like how he sort of lays it out like it’s from ‘A Beautiful Mind,’” Geist joked. “He’s seeing what the rest of us don’t see. All moving together.”

The “Morning Joe” cohost added, “I love that he famously surrounds himself with English professors from our finest institutions.”

“Well, I mean, it only makes sense,” Scarborough shot back. “His great, great uncle went to M.I.T.”

Scarborough then compared Trump’s words to tripping while walking down the street and saying “I meant to do that,” when it was clearly an accident.

“It also gets to the truth,” Geist added. “Everything is in his head. He hears the criticism that he’s rambling.”

“He projects and tries to explain it away to a crowd who doesn’t know what he is talking about,” he said.

Jonathan Lemire added that Trump feels he has to “respond to everything written or said about him.”

“He is undoubtedly watching right now, angry we’re talking about ‘the weave,’” Lemire said.

But Scarborough disagreed.

“Donald Trump doesn’t hate that we’re talking about ‘the weave,’” Scarborough said. “He loves that we’re talking … Because it, of course, underlines his theory that everything is together.”

Lemire added that Trump is saying this to “Justify what he’s done, almost like a stand-up comedian with a multi-part act, bringing home the punch line three jokes later, referring to the old one, the callback.”

“I’m still waiting for it,” Mika Brzezinski quipped.