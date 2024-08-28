‘Morning Joe’ Torches Trump ‘Incident’ at Arlington Cemetery: ‘Is Nothing Sacred?’ | Video

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” slammed Donald Trump for turning a visit to Arlington National Cemetery into a “backdrop for political purposes” after a minor security altercation made headlines this week.

The incident took place during a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday where there was a reported confrontation between Trump campaign staffers, who were attempting to film the former president’s appearance, and cemetery officials who physically blocked members from doing so.

“Morning Joe” cohost Jonathan Lemire noted that “a lot of military veterans were uncomfortable with the idea that Trump was there at all and that he even at one point posed for photographs with family members with a big smile and thumbs up on their face.”

Lemire acknowledged the family’s right to do as they please, however, “it’s very strange that Trump would do the same.”

“Some veterans are aghast that even in any way shape or form, Arlington National Cemetery, arguably the most sacred place in our country, was being used as a backdrop for political purposes,” the “Morning Joe” cohost continued.

“Is nothing sacred?” Mike Barnicle questioned. “That is sacred ground.”

“The idea that any candidate from any party would use intentionally or unintentionally use that sacred ground as a prop for a political campaign is beyond condemnation,” Barnicle added. “It’s terribly upsetting to veterans and others who view it as a spectacle.”

“And it ought to be upsetting to any American who values what the military does for this country and has done worldwide for this country for centuries and will continue to do for this country,” he concluded.

The event was held in honor of the death of some American servicemembers who served in Afghanistan during the evacuation effort, which Trump’s campaign has sought to make an issue for the Biden-Harris administration in this election cycle.

While Trump’s spokesman Steven Chuang denied a physical altercation took place, the cemetery put out a statement confirming the incident, adding a report had been filed.

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators, or any other persons attending for purposes or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” the statement read in part.