‘Morning Joe’ Clocks Michelle Obama’s New ‘Visceral Dislike’ of Trump in DNC Speech: ‘When They Go Low – The Hell With That’

Michelle Obama went low, and “Morning Joe” went wait, what?

The former First Lady delivered a blistering speech Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention in support of Kamala Harris, laced with direct jabs at Donald Trump. Noting the newly aggressive tone, the MSNBC show rolled a clip of the speech that included five digs in just under a minute:

“[Harris] understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward,” Obama said. “We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance. If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead. No, we don’t get to change the rules so we always win. If we see a mountain in front of us, we don’t expect there to be an escalator waiting to take us to the top.”

Obama also suggested Trump felt “threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. I want to know, who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking just might be one of those Black jobs?”

“Joe” guest Katty Kay, senior writer for The Dispatch, said Obama has reached “that wonderful age … of women who get to a certain age and they really don’t care anymore. And they’ve had so much thrown at them, and she has had a lifetime in the political arena of political attacks, and she was going to say what she thought.”

But it was Jonathan Lemire who noted that Obama’s attack speech flew in the face of her own catchphrase.

“It was striking how Michelle Obama, you know, in 2016, very famously said, ‘When they go low, we go high,’” Lemire said. “Last night, she more or less could have said, ‘When they go low … to hell with that,’ and really took it to them. And she did so in a very personal way. You could see her visceral dislike of Donald Trump.”

