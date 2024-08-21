‘Morning Joe’ Praises the Obamas for Stepping Back From the ‘Political Fray’ and Choosing Their Moments ‘Wisely’ | Video

Joe Scarborough had nothing but praise for Barack and Michelle Obama after their speeches on Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

The “Morning Joe” host said that part of what makes the Obamas – and their speeches – so impactful again and again is the fact that they aren’t always around in the “political fray.” That removal from the public eye time to time makes moments like Tuesday night hit much harder.

“They don’t get out much, as far as in the political fray,” Scarborough said. “People are always frustrated, they want them to get out and do more, earlier, more often. Here you see last night, wisely, they choose their moments, they pick their spots, and it makes a huge difference.”

Watch the “Morning Joe” segment in the video below:

Michelle Obama opened Tuesday night for the pair, and brought the house down. She opened saying, “My girl Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” before turning her sights on Donald Trump.

“Who is going to tell him that the job that he is currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” she said to rapturous applause.

She added later, “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working highly educated successful people who happened to be Black.”

With that momentum built, the 44th President of the United States began his speech and continued that energy throughout.

“In this new economy, we need a president who actually cares about the millions of people all across this country who wake up every day to do the essential, often thankless work to care for our sick and clean our streets and deliver our packages, and stand up for their right to bargain for better wages and working conditions. Kamala will be that president,” Barack Obama said.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” clip in the video above.