We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

The Most Shocking and Disturbing Deaths on ‘The Walking Dead’

The final season is here, and the deaths have already begun

| September 2, 2021 @ 1:03 PM
the walking dead twd most shocking deaths

AMC

the walking dead twd most shocking deaths

"The Walking Dead" has never been shy about gore and death, but some characters' demises hit harder than others. And now the final season is upon us. Let's take a look back at the carnage from past and present seasons. SPOILERS AHEAD.

the walking dead twd deaths amy season 1

Andrea's sister Amy (Emma Bell) was the first sympathetic named character to go, when a random walker bit her at camp.

The death of Jim (Andrew Rothenberg) in Season 1 was out tutorial on how to treat a bitten person for the first time.

the walking dead twd deaths sophia

Sophia (Madison Lintz) was beloved by all, but Rick did not hesitate when it came time to pull the trigger when she became a walker.

the walking dead twd deaths dale

Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn) was the moral compass of the group, so it was upsetting on several levels when a zombie ripped his guts out.

the walking dead twd deaths shane

Shane (Jon Bernthal) was ready to kill Rick over his love triangle with Lori, but Rick acted first.

Walking Dead T-Dog

T-Dog (IronE Singleton) gave his life to save Carol from walkers when the group tried to take the prison.

the walking dead twd deaths lori

Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) died during childbirth, prompting Carl to shoot her in the head to prevent her reanimation.

the walking dead twd deaths merle

Daryl's brother Merle (Michael Rooker) finally tried to be a good man by defying the Governor -- and it got him a bullet in the heart from the Governor himself and a new life as a zombie.

andrea the walking dead

Andrea (Laurie Holden) failed to see The Governor for what he was -- a bad guy -- and paid the ultimate price.

walking dead hershel

Hershel (Scott Wilson) wanted peace, but The Governor took his head to prove a point to Rick.

Walking Dead Tyreese

Tyreese (Chad Coleman) let his guard down for a just a moment, but long enough to get bitten by a walker.

 

 

lizzie and mika walking dead

Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) killed her sister Mika (Kyla Kenedy) before Carol shot Lizzie in the back of the head.

the walking dead twd beth dawn

Beth (Emily Kinney) finally had enough of Dawn, the tyrannical overlord of Grady Memorial Hospital, stabbing her with a pair of scissors as a parting gift. But Dawn immediately shot Beth in the head -- prompting Daryl to in turn shoot Dawn.

twd the walking dead noah death

Trapped in a set of rotating doors with Glenn and Nicholas while surrounded by zombies, Noah (Tyler James Williams) endured one of the grossest deaths in "Walking Dead" history because Nicholas was too cowardly to sit still.

walking dead anderson family walking dead anderson family

Jessie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Ron (Austin Abrams) and Sam (Major Dodson) all died within seconds of each other. Sam got eaten when the horde invaded Alexandria. Jessie died as she tried to save him. Ron then attempted to kill Rick, but got stabbed by Michonne and was subsequently eaten. 

abraham dead negan walking dead twd

Abraham (Michael Cuditz) was the one we had to wait six months to see murdered by Negan. He, of course, got his head beaten in with Negan's barbwire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille.

the walking dead twd glenn death

But Abraham wasn't Negan's only victim that night. After Daryl punched Negan, Negan decided he had to make another example out of someone in the group -- and he chose Glenn. 

walking-dead-austin-nichols

Spencer (Austin Nichols) thought he could use Negan to kill Rick in order to assume control of Alexandria. But Negan had other plans, gutting Spencer in full view of everyone in the community.

walking dead olivia carl

Olivia (Ann Mahoney) suffered plenty of indignities at Negan's hands, and he eventually just had her shot to make a point.

the walking dead twd dr carson negan shocking deaths

Ole Dr. Carson (Tim Parati) made a critical error by saying mean things about Sherry to Dwight over and over again. So Dwight framed the good doctor for helping Daryl escape from the Saviors -- and Negan threw him into the furnace for it.

the walking dead twd benjamin bury me here shocking and disturbing deaths

When King Ezekiel's crew was short one cantaloupe in its tribute for Negan's Saviors, Benjamin was shot in the leg as punishment. Unfortunately, the shot hit an artery, and young Ben bled out.

walking dead twd shocking disturbing deaths richard morgan

It turned out that Richard had tossed one of the cantaloupes because he wanted to start a war between the Kingdom and Saviors -- and he thought they would kill him for being short. They shot Ben instead, but Morgan strangled Richard the next day after Richard confessed.

sasha the walking dead amc walker zombie dead negan

Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) used Eugene's suicide pills to kill herself while she was theatrically locked in a casket because of some ridiculous thing Negan was doing. When Negan opened the casket she popped out as a walker and saved Rick and the residents of Alexandria in a clutch moment.

the walking dead amc deaths morales

Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) returned in Season 8 after having been gone since Season 1, but that return was short-lived. Now a member of the Saviors, Morales was around again for about 10 minutes before Daryl shot him.

the walking dead amc deaths eric jordan woods-robinson

Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) got shot during the Alexandrians' battle against the Saviors, and then bled out and turned into a walker after a tearful goodbye scene with his boyfriend Aaron (Ross Marquand).

amc the walking dead shiva death

Shiva the tiger bit the dust while saving Ezekiel, Carol and Jerry from a bunch of walkers in Season 8. There were just too many and they swarmed and ate her.

Carl Season 8 The Walking Dead

Carl (Chandler Riggs) died in the Season 8 mid-season premiere after suffering a zombie bite in the first half of the season. 

the walking dead biggest deaths gregory got hanged

Gregory (Xander Berkeley) got his long-overdue death when he was executed by hanging for trying to murder Maggie in the Season 9 premiere.

twd the walking dead jesus tom payne death whisperers

Jesus (Tom Payne) was killed when he tried to decapitate a zombie only to discover that zombie was actually a living man disguised as one -- this was Alexandria and Hilltop's first real contact with the Whisperers.

the walking dead twd deaths whisperers heads on spikes

Near the end of Season 9, the Whisperers made a big statement by killing 10 named characters at once and putting all their heads on spikes. The most notable among those killed were Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Henry (Matt Lintz) and Tammy Rose (Brett Butler).

the walking dead twd death dante killed siddiq

Siddiq (Avi Nash) was killed in Alexandria by Dante, who it turned out was a Whisperer infiltrator, because he discovered that Dante had poisoned the town's water supply.

the walking dead twd earl sutton deaths

Earl Sutton (John Finn) was killed during the battle with the Whisperers at Hilltop when he was bitten by one of their zombie horde. Over the course of this conflict, the Whisperers got his wife Tammy Rose and his son Kenneth as well.

twd the walking dead gage death

Maggie made a cold and calculated decision to let Gage (Jackson Pace) be eaten by zombies so the rest of the group could avoid danger -- though of course his death didn't actually keep anybody out of harm's way.