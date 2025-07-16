Seth Meyers Reminds James Gunn He’s Canon in the DCU, Pitches Superhero Role Next | Video

James Gunn may still be sorting out what the DCU canon will look like, but Seth Meyers was quick to remind the director on Tuesday night that he’s already part of it — and now, he wants more.

Stopping by the NBC talk show to discuss the success of “Superman” and what the onscreen DC Universe will look like going forward, Gunn explained that he chose to tackle the Man of Steel first simply because he’s the first superhero ever created. Of course, “Superman” is just the first feature film; Gunn has already had a few shows kick off the rebooted universe.

Among them is “Peacemaker,” starring John Cena. According to Gunn, the first season of “Peacemaker” is “basically canon, outside of the appearance of the Justice League at the end.” And in that first season, Meyers gets name dropped, which he reminded Gunn of on Tuesday.

“Oh, that’s right! Yes!” Gunn said. When Meyers gleefully added that that means he’s part of the official canon, the director agreed, saying “Seth Meyers is canon, I can say that now.”

“But also, I’d love to play a superhero,” Meyers admitted, turning around to pull out a few graphics for options.

The “Late Night” host pointed out that his profile picture on X is a custom drawing of himself as Blue Beetle, which Gunn conceded “could be good.” Meyers then suggested Elongated Man, though he noted CGI assistance would be necessary.

Meyers then suggested Animal Man, admitting that he’s a favorite. But Gunn immediately shot that idea down.

“He’s a good character. I can’t give you that one,” he said with a laugh. “That’s got to go to someone really good!”

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.