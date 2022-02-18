NCIS

These Are the Most-Watched Shows on Each Broadcast Network This Season (So Far)

February 18, 2022

Including up to one week of delayed viewing where available
Paramount Global, the former ViacomCBS, may no longer be using “CBS” (or “Viacom,” for that matter) in its corporate name, but CBS still has the most-watched non-football show on broadcast television in “NCIS.” (Technically, with “FBI,” it has the two most-watched series on broadcast TV.)

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (yes, that’s what it stands for) drama, now in its 19th season, is averaging 11.3 million total viewers, according to what Nielsen calls its “most current” ratings. That data set includes one week of delayed viewing where available.

