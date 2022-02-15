‘Euphoria’ Hits Series-High Viewership on Super Bowl Sunday

Despite stiff competition, “Euphoria” viewership is still going strong. The latest episode of the popular HBO drama aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI yet still managed to reach an impressive series-high of 5.1 million viewers.

HBO said that the audience for Episode 6, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” marked a 20% increase from last week’s viewership and was 45% above the Season 2.

The show also soared to the top of the social charts once again, becoming the most talked about broadcast excluding the Super Bowl.

“Euphoria” returned from its two-and-a-half year hiatus last month. The premiere drew 2.4 million viewers, which doubled its prior record of 1.2 million for the show’s Season 1 finale in August of 2019.

Episode 1 of the second season is now tracking at 16.7 million viewers, which is more than 2.5 times that average Season 1 audience of 6.6 million viewers per episode.

Much like every other production trying to film over the past year and a half, “Euphoria” faced significant delays in shooting its second season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and quarantine mandates. Two “Euphoria” specials aired in December 2020 and January 2021.

The Zendaya-led series has already been renewed for Season 3.

“Euphoria” also stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Storm Reid, Nika King and Dominic Fike.

“Euphoria” was created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes of the first season. Other executive producers on the series include Zendaya, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. Scott Turner Schofield serves as transgender consultant and Jeremy O. Harris as a consultant. Ashley Levinson is a producer.

The drama is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.