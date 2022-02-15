Super Bowl LVI Bounces Back in TV Ratings, Tops 100 Million Viewers Across NBC and Telemundo

Super Bowl LVI topped 100 million TV viewers across broadcast networks NBC and Telemundo. We’re still awaiting streaming data for Peacock and other digital properties.

The big game, a big win for the Los Angeles Rams, got 99.178 million total viewers on NBC alone, according to Nielsen. Telemundo tacked on 1.028 million viewers, according to earlier-available overnight data.

Last year’s lackluster Super Bowl averaged *just* 96.4 million total viewers. And that tally included digital data. We’ll update this post with streaming numbers when those become available.

It’s amazing what a competitive game can do. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to play. That in and of itself pretty much guaranteed NBC Sports stronger viewership this year than last. L.A. wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who caught two Matthew Stafford touchdown passes — including the winning one — was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The 2021 Super Bowl had sunk to the big game’s smallest audience since 2007. That one was mostly noncompetitive, and the Kansas City Chiefs played sloppily. Tom Brady, who was named the game’s MVP, threw for just 201 yards in the winning effort. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback had three touchdown passes (two to former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski) to zero interceptions. That was more than enough for the comfortable 31-9 victory.

Just like last year, the winning team hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. Super Bowl LVI was the first one in the Rams’ new Inglewood, California digs, SoFi Stadium. The Bucs celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Last year’s tally included CBS Television Network (which brought in 91.629 million of those viewers), CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

The Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show was a celebration of hip-hop, with Dr. Dre bringing together Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and R&B star Mary J. Blige.

The most-watched Super Bowl — and telecast, for that matter — in history is 2015’s Super Bowl XLIX on NBC, which averaged 114.4 million total viewers. Remember that nail biter? The New England Patriots topped the defending champion Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in dramatic fashion, when Russell Wilson threw an interception in the final minute from his opponent’s one-yard-line.

Maybe next year, Bengals.