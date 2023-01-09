AWARDS BEAT
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday. The film received three nominations, while “The Batman,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” each received two.
Of the 10 films shortlisted by the Academy for the Oscars Best Sound category (which covers both sound editing and sound mixing), eight received nominations from the MPSE: the five with multiple nominations, plus “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Moonage Daydream.”
Two films shortlisted by the Oscars’ Sound Branch, “Babylon” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” were not nominated by the MPSE. Over the last two years, the period in which the Oscars have given out a single sound award, every Oscar nominee was previously nominated by the guild.
In the television categories, “Stranger Things” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” led all programs with three nominations, followed by “Love, Death and Robots,” “Better Call Saul,” “Severance” and “She-Hulk” with two.
Winners will be announced at the Golden Reel Awards on Feb. 26 at the Ebell of Los Angeles.
Here is the complete list of MPSE Golden Reel nominations. For the list of individual sound editors nominated in each category, go to mpse.org.
SOUND EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “The Last Stand”
Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”
Tales of The Jedi: “The Sith Lord”
Transformers: Earthspark: “Age of Evolution”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone”
The Crown: “Gunpowder”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”
Severance: “The We We Are”
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Andor: “Reckoning”
Better Call Saul: “Carrot and Stick”
Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn”
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Barry: “710N”
The Bear: “Review”
Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”
She Hulk: “Ribbit and Rip It”
Wild Babies: “Big Families”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
DC League of Super-Pets
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Lightyear
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Good Night Oppy
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
Moonage Daydream
The Territory
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
EO
The Quiet Girl
Triangle of Sadness
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jurassic World: Dominion
Nope
Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Hidden Adventure”
Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off”
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me
Tony Hawk – Until The Wheels Fall Off
Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99: “Kerosene, Match. Boom!”
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Pinocchio
PREY
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Women of the Movement
MUSIC EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe”
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Alloyed”
Severance: “The We We Are”
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”
Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes”
The White Lotus S2: “Bull Elephants”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Love, Death & Robots: “Night of the Mini Dead”
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik”
Russian Doll: “Matryoshka”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Is This Not Real Magic?”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
Moonage Daydream
My Life as a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger
The Way Down: “Revelations”
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
GAME EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Ascent (National Film & Television School)
Brutal (National Film & Television School)
Enemy Alien (Australian Film Television and Radio School)
Entertain Me (Amsterdam University of the Arts)
Key of See (Savannah College of Art and Design)
Spring Roll Dream (National Film & Television School)
This is Your Captain Speaking (Amsterdam University of the Arts)
Whiteboy (National Film & Television School)