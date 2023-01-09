“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday. The film received three nominations, while “The Batman,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” each received two.

Of the 10 films shortlisted by the Academy for the Oscars Best Sound category (which covers both sound editing and sound mixing), eight received nominations from the MPSE: the five with multiple nominations, plus “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Moonage Daydream.”

Two films shortlisted by the Oscars’ Sound Branch, “Babylon” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” were not nominated by the MPSE. Over the last two years, the period in which the Oscars have given out a single sound award, every Oscar nominee was previously nominated by the guild.

In the television categories, “Stranger Things” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” led all programs with three nominations, followed by “Love, Death and Robots,” “Better Call Saul,” “Severance” and “She-Hulk” with two.

Winners will be announced at the Golden Reel Awards on Feb. 26 at the Ebell of Los Angeles.

Here is the complete list of MPSE Golden Reel nominations. For the list of individual sound editors nominated in each category, go to mpse.org.

SOUND EDITORIAL NOMINEES

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “The Last Stand”

Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”

Tales of The Jedi: “The Sith Lord”

Transformers: Earthspark: “Age of Evolution”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone”

The Crown: “Gunpowder”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”

Severance: “The We We Are”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Andor: “Reckoning”

Better Call Saul: “Carrot and Stick”

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Barry: “710N”

The Bear: “Review”

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”

She Hulk: “Ribbit and Rip It”

Wild Babies: “Big Families”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

DC League of Super-Pets

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Good Night Oppy

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues

Moonage Daydream

The Territory

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

EO

The Quiet Girl

Triangle of Sadness

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jurassic World: Dominion

Nope

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Hidden Adventure”

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off”

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me

Tony Hawk – Until The Wheels Fall Off

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99: “Kerosene, Match. Boom!”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Pinocchio

PREY

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Women of the Movement

MUSIC EDITORIAL NOMINEES

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Alloyed”

Severance: “The We We Are”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes”

The White Lotus S2: “Bull Elephants”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Love, Death & Robots: “Night of the Mini Dead”

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik”

Russian Doll: “Matryoshka”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Is This Not Real Magic?”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues

Moonage Daydream

My Life as a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger

The Way Down: “Revelations”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

GAME EDITORIAL NOMINEES

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West