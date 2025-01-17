7 Movies You Should Watch to Feel Better When You’re Sick

Nobody likes being sick but it’s often an excuse to visit – or revisit – some comfort movies.

Movies are a special kind of medicine when people are struck horizontal by a cold. Whether it’s a long epic to distract you from the aches and chills, or a comedy that will have you laughing through the coughs, binging movies while you are unwell is the only perk of getting sick.

These are seven of the best movies to queue up the next time you are feeling less than stellar.

Paramount Pictures Ferris Bueller’s Day Off “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is the quintessential sick day movie. What better way to distract yourself from feeling unwell than watching someone fake being sick so he can have one of the best days of his life. Whether it’s the constant out-foxing of Principal Rooney, destroying Cameron’s dad’s car, or stealing the show at a full-on parade, the movie is just one good vibe moment after the next and really that’s the strongest ingredient when it comes to a good sick movie.

Warner Bros. Lord of the Rings (Extended Editions) Time passes slow on sick days and few movies eat up the minutes and hours like the extended editions of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. While you’re stuck in bed why not go on one of the great adventures ever put to film. Thanks to each movie’s runtime – the shortest clocks in at three hours and 28 minutes – the sick day will be over before you know it and you’ll have already checked off what should honestly be an annual rewatch of the Fellowship’s journey to Mordor.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (Credit: Warner Bros.) Harry Potter Franchise The “Harry Potter” franchise is about as feel-good as it gets. Who doesn’t want to watch a story about a kid who lives under the stairs find out he can use magic AND is the chosen one? Across the seven films, the story pulls viewers into its unique magical world around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. No cold stands a chance against the literal magic following The Boy Who Lived as he comes of age and faces off against Lord Voldemort.

20th Century/Criterion The Princess Bride A swashbuckling adventure is often exactly the viewing remedy for someone stuck home with a cold. Few films hit harder in that category than "The Princess Bride." The film is already on many people's list of comfort movies but sometimes a classic is a classic for a reason. Join the masses and watch "The Princess Bride" when you're feeling down.

Universal Pictures E.T. The sun-soaked cul-de-sac and kids on bikes energy that drips from every scene of “E.T.” will send even the oldest adult skyrocketing back to their youth. Elliot’s discovery of an alien in his backyard and subsequent efforts to get his extra-terrestrial friend reunited with his family is as feel-good as it gets. There’s also something to a movie where a character fakes being sick so they can plot and scheme that just hits harder when bedridden. Queue up “E.T.” when you’re under the weather and you’ll be back on your feet in no time.

“Howl’s Moving Castle” (Credit: Studio Ghibli) Studio Ghibli Movies Few things are as cozy as a Studio Ghibli movie and there are plenty available for your next sick day. Whether it’s the always delicious looking dinner scenes or the whimsical adventures and inventive worlds, there is definitely some healing magic within these films. You can’t really go wrong with any of these movies but if you’re having trouble choosing some top recommendations include: “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Porco Rosso.”