‘Ms. Rachel’ Is Coming to Netflix

Episodes of the wildly popular toddler-focused YouTube show have been licensed by the streaming giant

“Ms. Rachel,” the toddler learning YouTube channel that exploded in popularity over the last few years, is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant will add four episodes of the series on Jan. 27, with more episodes launching later this year as traditional media continues to scoop up viral talent.

The episodes won’t be newly created installments but instead compilations of existing videos. All episodes will be available in English with subtitles in 33 languages. 

“Ms. Rachel,” created in 2019 by mother and educator Rachel Accurso and her husband Aron Accurso, is a homegrown success story on YouTube. Frustrated by the lack of educational programming for their own child who had a speech delay, the Accursos created a research-backed show that aims to develop speech and other key milestones for babies and toddlers through songs and a direct-address style from Ms. Rachel, who hosts the videos.

The channel grew organically and rose in popularity on social media over the last few years, and now amasses over 400 million views per month. “Ms. Rachel” even launched a toy line at the end of 2024.

“Ms. Rachel” is far from the first YouTuber to be scooped up by a streamer. “Blippi,” another toddler-focused show, was bought by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020 and episodes were subsequently licensed to Netflix. “Ms. Rachel” continues to be produced independently through the Accursos’ production banner Songs for Littles.

As TheWrap extensively reported, children’s television has migrated almost exclusively to streaming over the last decade, with YouTube emerging as a massive hub of kids TV.

