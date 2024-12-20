The story of the courageous leader of the Pride Lands, Mufasa, has finally arrived and it’s roared up a star-studded cast.

Written by Jeff Nathanson (“Young Woman and the Seas”) and directed by Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) comes the origin story of Mufasa and his brother Taka, who fans eventually know better as Scar. The film is centered on the two lions, who befriend one another as cubs from very different backgrounds. In an effort to evade a deadly foe, the two work together in a cross-country adventure through which they meet young lioness Sarabi, wise mandrill Rafiki and bossy hornbill Zazu.

Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reprise their roles as Simba and Nala, but there’s several newbies who have joined “The Lion King” pride. Take a look at the cast below.

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Aaron Pierre as Mufasa Aaron Pierre stars as Mufasa, the future king of the Pride Lands. After a tragic incident separates him from his family, he’s befriended by a fellow lion cub named Taka who welcomes him into his pride. While seemingly timid and unsure of himself, Mufasa shows signs of courage and confidence that will one day make him the one true king. Pierre’s previous work includes “Rebel Bridge,” “Brother, “Old,” The Gaze,” “Genius: MLK/X” and more. He was recently cast as John Stewart in HBO’s DC series “Lanterns.”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays funny, joyful and energetic Taka. After lending a hand to a fearful Mufasa, Taka invites him to join his lion family, where the two develop a brotherhood like no other. After a gang of lions threatens his home, he teams up with Mufasa in a cross-country journey that may change the dynamics of their friendship and line of power. Harrison’s previous work includes “Waves,” “Chevalier,” “Monster,” “The High Note,” “It Comes at Night,” “Genius: MLK/X” and more.

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Tiffany Boone as Sarabi Tiffany Boone stars as Sarabi, a young lioness who exemplifies all the attributes of a queen. She comes across a traveling Mufasa and Taka in the wilderness after a group of lions separates her from her pride. Boone’s previous work include “The Big Cigar,” “The Sky Midnight,” “The Chi,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hunters” and more.

Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa Braelyn Rankins stars as Young Mufasa, a timid child who displays courage and might of a king. After a tragic incident separates him from his family, he’s befriended by a fellow lion cub named Taka who welcomes him into his pride. Rankins’ previous work includes “The Lady and the Tramp,” “Take Note,” 8-Bit Christmas,” “Faith Under Fire” and more.

Theo Somolu as Young Taka (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Theo Somolu as Young Taka Theo Somolu stars as Young Taka, a high-spirited young lion cub with royal roots. While on playing in the savanna, he comes across a fellow lion cub named Mufasa who’s been washed away from his pride. Welcoming him in, the two eventually develop a strong brotherhood. Somolu’s previously starred in “Baggio: The Divine Ponytail” and “Mighty Express.”

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki Kagiso Lediga stars as Young Rafiki, who is just as intuitive and wise in his youth as he is once he ages. He is destined to become Mufasa’s advisor, guiding him to a future that still appears blurry for Mufasa. In present time, Rafiki, whose older version is played by John Kani, tells Kiara, Mufasa’s granddaughter the origin of her grandfather’s rise to the thrown. Lediga’s previous work includes “Wizard,” “Catching Feelings,” “The Pure Monate Show,” “Queen Sono” and more.

Preston Nyman as Zazu Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Preston Nyman as Zazu Preston Nyman stars as the chatty and bossy African red-billed hornbill. He comes into the picture alongside Sabari as her scout. Nyman previously starred in “Crooked House,” “Ghost Stories,” “3rd & Bird,” “A Small Light” and more.

Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara Blue Ivy Carter stars as Kiara, Simba’s daughter and Mufasa’s granddaughter. As waits for her father to find where her mother Sarabi has ran off to, she becomes curious about her family’s lineage and engages in Rafiki’s story about Mufasa’s rise to king. Carter, the youngest Grammy-winner, is also known for narrating Matthew A. Cherry’s audiobook for “Hair Love.”

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros in “Mufasa: The Lion King” (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros Mads Mikkelsen plays Kiros, a formidable pride leader who embarks on a pursuit of revenge after enduring heartache. Mikkelsen’s previous work includes “The Hunt,” “Hannibal,” “Another Round,” Casino Royale,” “Polar” and more.

Keith David as Masego (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Anika Noni Rose as Afia Anika Noni Rose stars as Afia, Mufasa’s mother. While she notices her son’s timidness, she encourages him to always have faith himself and remember the greatness he comes from. Rose’ previous work includes “The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls,” “For Colored Girls,” “Everything, Everything,” “Maid” and more.

Keith David as Masego (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Keith David as Masego Keith David stars as Masego, the father of Mufasa, who is strong and resilient in the midst of experiencing a scarcity in food, water and resources in his homeland. David’s previous work includes “Coraline,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “The Thing,” Hazbin Hotel,” “Greenleaf,” “They Live” and more.

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa (Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Seth Rogen as Pumbaa Seth Rogen reprises his role as Pumbaa, the crude but lovable warthog. He stands by alongside meerkat pal Timon to enjoy the tellings of Mufasa’s origins. Rogen’s previous work includes “Knocked Up,” “Superbad,” “Neighbors,” “Pineapple Express” and more.