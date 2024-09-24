‘Murder in a Small Town’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland star in Fox’s romantic mystery series

Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk in "Murder in a Small Town" (Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.)

“Murder in a Small Town” is part romance, part crime procedural and all kinds of small-town cozy in between. Starring Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) and Rossif Sutherland (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), the new Fox drama transports viewers to the quiet coastal Canadian town of Gibsons and feels like the TV-ification of the “cozy mystery” trend that’s been so popular in online book communities in recent years.

Indeed, the series is inspired by the Karl Alberg book series by L.R. Wright, following the former big-city officer (Sutherland) to his new small-town home where he takes on the role of police chief in the idyllic town. But the would-be paradise has secrets, mysteries and murders of its own that challenge his skills as an investigator, and all the while, he’s sparking up a new romance with the local librarian, Cassandra Lee (Kreuk).

“Murder in a Small Town” also stars Mya Lowe (“Yellowjackets”), Savonna Spracklin (“Wildhood”), Aaron Douglas (“Battlestar Galactica”) and Fritzy-Klevans Destine (“The Boys”), with special guest stars James Cromwell (“Sugar”), Stana Katic (“Castle”), Paula Patton (“The Perfect Match”) and Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek”).

If you’re looking to get hooked on the cozy mystery vibes, here’s everything to know about when you can watch new “Murder in a Small Town” episodes live or streaming.

When Does “Murder in a Small Town” Premiere?

“Murder in a Small Town” will debut with a special 90-minute premiere on Tuesday, Sept 24, at 8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

What Time Do New “Murder in a Small Town” Episodes Air?

Following the extended premiere, the hour-long dramad will air weekly on Tuesday at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Is “Murder in a Small Town” Streaming?

New episodes of “Murder in a Small Town” will be streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ the day after their Fox premiere.

“Murder in a Small Town” Episode Release Schedule

Fox has revealed details for the first two episodes, and we’ll continue to update this space as more episode details are revealed.

  • S.1 E.1: “The Suspect” — Sept. 24
  • S.1 E.2: “Fall From Grace” — Oct. 1
