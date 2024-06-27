Aubrey Plaza Encounters Her Younger Self in Coming-of-Age Trailer for ‘My Old Ass’ | Video

Transitioning from adolescence to adulthood can be life-altering, especially when you get a surprise visit from your 39-year-old self while tripping on shrooms.

This is what 18-year-old Elliot, played by Maisy Stella, learns in the new coming-of-age movie “My Old Ass” from Megan Park. The “Fallout” director pivoted from her dark debut to this futuristic comedy, while still centering on high school-aged girls.

The trailer for the LuckyChap film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, dropped Thursday ahead of a Sept. 13 theatrical release.

In Stella’s first film, she stars opposite Aubrey Plaza as her “hot, middle-aged” self. After encountering each other after Elliot’s first trip, the two build an otherworldly relationship. Ever imagined what you would say to your younger self? Well, Plaza has it down to three bullet points: be nice to your mom, spend more time with your brothers and avoid a guy named Chad.

Elliot and her friends Ro (Kerrice Brooks) and Ruthie (Maddie Ziegler) cherish their last summer together before heading off to college and embark on a journey of self-discovery along the way. The film explores themes of queerness, family and identity, showing Elliot’s “bi-panic” moment as she attempts to figure out what her heart really wants — and if she even has to decide.

Kerrice Brooks as Ro, Maisy Stella as Elliott, and Maddie Ziegler as Ruthie in “My Old Ass” Photo: COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

In an interview with TheWrap at Sundance, Stella, Brooks and Ziegler said that making an authentic coming-of-age film can often lean into trendy territory, but the three Gen-Zers complimented Park’s writing, saying she “gets it.”

Stella also revealed that Plaza studied her for this film. So often, actresses playing the younger version of someone are responsible for bringing that actor’s performance to life, so Stella was shocked when Plaza came on set mimicking her Elliot mannerisms.

“My Old Ass” is set to release exclusively in theaters Sept. 13.