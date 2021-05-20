‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Trailer: Tony Hale Sends a Bunch of Kids to Save the World From… Tony Hale (Video)

Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming “Mysterious Benedict Society” adaptation featuring dueling Tony Hales.

Based on the bestselling children’s book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the eight-episode series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Hale) to save the world from a global crisis known as “The Emergency,” created by his evil twin brother, Dr. Curtain.

The four children — Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance — must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis and devise a plan to defeat it.

The series also stars Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. It will debut on Disney+ on Friday, June 25.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are writers and creators of the series, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as showrunners. Additional executive producers on the series from Sonar Entertainment and 20th Television include Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood and pilot director James Bobin.