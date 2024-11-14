‘Mythic Quest’ Season 4 Sets January Premiere, ‘Side Quest’ Spinoff

“Mythic Quest” Season 4 is finally around the corner.

The long-anticipated fourth season of the Apple TV+ workplace comedy returns with new episodes on Jan. 29, 2025. The season premieres with a two-episode drop before weekly releases culminating in a March 26 finale.

The Season 4 release date is only part of the news… because the “Mythic Quest” universe is expanding with a spinoff called “Side Quest.” The four-part anthology series will drop all it’s episodes on March 26 along with the Season 4 finale of “Mythic Quest.”

The spinoff series explores the lives of other employees, players and fans who are affected by the in-universe Mythic Quest game. It is developed and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also EP the new show.

“Mythic Quest” proper will continue exploring the lives of the people behind the successful video game of the same name. The fourth season confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work/life balance.

The Apple TV+ comedy is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. McElhenney and Day executive produce “Mythic Quest” under their RCG banner. Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel executive produce for 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz are also executive producers on the core show.

“Mythic Quest” stars McElhenney, Hornsby, Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Jessie Ennis and Imani Hakim. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.