We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

F. Murray Abraham Apologizes After ‘Mythic Quest’ Firing: ‘I Told Jokes, Nothing More’

”This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,“ the Oscar winner says

| April 20, 2023 @ 10:08 AM
F. Murray Abraham on "Mythic Quest"

F. Murray Abraham on "Mythic Quest" (Apple TV+)

F. Murray Abraham apologized on Thursday for the inappropriate conduct that got him fired from the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.”

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” he said in the statement. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Rolling Stone reported earlier this week that the “Amadeus” star was fired after two complaints of sexual misconduct, but did not go into specifics. A production source said that after the first incident, Abraham was “given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses.” After a second complaint, he was let go.

Frank Langella’s Graphic Sex Talk on ‘House of Usher’ Set Made Production ‘Toxic’ (Report)
Also Read:
Frank Langella’s Graphic Sex Talk on ‘House of Usher’ Set Made Production ‘Toxic’ (Report)

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,”  series creator and star Rob McElhenney told Variety at the time of saying goodbye to Abraham’s character, sci-fi author C.W. Longbottom. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

Abraham’s exit follows similar departures from Frank Langella, who was replaced on Mike Flanagan’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” after conduct including retelling a crude sex joke; and Jeff Garlin, who was written out of “The Goldbergs” after multiple complaints about his inappropriate behavior on set.

The actor’s recent credits include Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” and “Moon Knight” as the voice of Khonshu.

F. Murray Abraham’s Exit From ‘Mythic Quest’ Came After Sexual Misconduct Complaints (Report)
Also Read:
F. Murray Abraham’s Exit From ‘Mythic Quest’ Came After Sexual Misconduct Complaints (Report)