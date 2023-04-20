F. Murray Abraham apologized on Thursday for the inappropriate conduct that got him fired from the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.”

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” he said in the statement. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Rolling Stone reported earlier this week that the “Amadeus” star was fired after two complaints of sexual misconduct, but did not go into specifics. A production source said that after the first incident, Abraham was “given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses.” After a second complaint, he was let go.

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” series creator and star Rob McElhenney told Variety at the time of saying goodbye to Abraham’s character, sci-fi author C.W. Longbottom. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

Abraham’s exit follows similar departures from Frank Langella, who was replaced on Mike Flanagan’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” after conduct including retelling a crude sex joke; and Jeff Garlin, who was written out of “The Goldbergs” after multiple complaints about his inappropriate behavior on set.

The actor’s recent credits include Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” and “Moon Knight” as the voice of Khonshu.