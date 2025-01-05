Nancy Pelosi Says Trump’s Willingness to Pardon Jan. 6 Prisoners Makes Him ‘a Strange Person’ | Video

President-elect Donald Trump is “really a strange person who’s going to be President of the United States,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan Sunday. He “thinks that it’s okay to pardon people who are engaged in an attack.”

The pair reflected on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of Trump’s election certification in D.C. Monday.

Pelosi also said that the effects and aftermath of 2021 are still very present. ” As you know, he called out to these people to continue their violence, my husband being a victim of all of that, and it still — he still has injuries from that attack,” she explained. “So it just goes on and on. It isn’t something that happens and then it’s over.”

Do not be conned by the president-elect’s ongoing denial of the 2020 election or denial of the tragic attack of January 6th, 2021. We must begin 2025 with truth and trust, not denial and denial. -NP pic.twitter.com/V5lt8UaUzR — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 5, 2025

Pelosi and Brennan began their conversation about the fact that Trump chose to screen a documentary about the 2020 election at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night. The film in question supports Trump’s assertion that he won the election instead of President Biden. “It really is sad. And I don’t know about the film that he had and the rest, but it’s almost sick that he would be thinking that in 2020,” Pelosi said.

“He’s won the election now, that will be clear, and tomorrow he will be clearly —we will be accepting the results of the Electoral College. So he should be triumphant about that. But to be still trying to fight a fight that he knows he lost is really sad.”

Trump previously said he will pardon many of those who participated in the events in 2021 within the first 9 minutes of his term in office. Some of the 1,600 arrested were charged with trespassing, a nonviolent offense. Brennan asked Pelosi if the “intention” behind trespassing makes a difference to her, especially if the intention was violent.

“Well the President said he would go on a case-by-case basis. So I assume that some of those people may not have engaged in the violent activities that some of the others did. Look at this beautiful Capitol, the dome built by Lincoln,” Pelosi answered.

“Under Lincoln’s leadership during the Civil War, they said, don’t build the dome. It takes too much steel and person power, manpower, they said, from the war effort. And he said, no, I have to show the resilience of America,” she continued. “And then under that dome you saw, you saw flags, the flags that, you know, just horrible flags under the dome of Lincoln. And so it was a tragedy, and we cannot be in denial about what it was.”

