Ratings: The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Debut Skates to 800,000 Viewers

by | January 12, 2022 @ 9:57 AM

Young-skewing network ties Fox in primetime ratings among adults 18-49

The CW had a nice night on Tuesday, when it premiered Season 2 of “Superman & Lois” and new drama “Naomi.” The young-skewing network ended up tying Fox for fourth place in TV ratings among adults 18-49. (To be fair, Fox aired a repeat at 8 p.m.)

Last night, The CW had its most-watched Tuesday since March 23.

Tony Maglio

tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

