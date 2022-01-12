Ratings: The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Debut Skates to 800,000 Viewers

Young-skewing network ties Fox in primetime ratings among adults 18-49

Last night, The CW had its most-watched Tuesday since March 23.

The CW had a nice night on Tuesday, when it premiered Season 2 of “Superman & Lois” and new drama “Naomi.” The young-skewing network ended up tying Fox for fourth place in TV ratings among adults 18-49. (To be fair, Fox aired a repeat at 8 p.m.)

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.3 million.

For CBS, “FBI” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7 rating and 8.2 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI: International” posted a 0.5 rating and 6.1 million total viewers. At 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” had a 0.5 rating and 5.4 million total viewers.

For NBC, “American Auto” at 8 got a 0.5 rating and 2.4 million total viewers. “Grand Crew” at 8:30 had a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 landed a 0.9 rating and 4.9 million total viewers. At 10, “New Amsterdam” closed out primetime with a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 2.6 million. “Judge Steve Harvey” at 8 earned a 0.6 rating and 4.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” at 9 received a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 had a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 10, “Queens” got a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.2 million, The CW was fifth with 946,000.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Our Kind of People” at 9 managed a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

For The CW, “Superman & Lois” at 8 posted a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million total viewers, marking the most-watched CW premiere of the season thus far. At 9, “Naomi” started to a 0.1 rating and 804,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.