Georgia Bulldogs

Getty

Broadcast Ratings Drop as ESPN Scores With College Football Championship Game

by | January 11, 2022 @ 9:22 AM

See how Fox’s ”The Cleaning Lady“ and NBC’s ”That’s My Jam“ did in Week 2

The College Football Playoffs (CFP) National Championship Game aired last night on ESPN, drawing eyeballs (mostly males) away from broadcast television. The No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat up on the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide, 33-18, on Monday. It was Georgia’s first national title since 1980.

At least CBS had the good sense to air all reruns on Monday. Find last week’s initial Nielsen numbers here for a week-to-week comparison.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Can TikTok’s Algorithm Changes Stop the Spread of Harmful Content?
Scream 5 box office

This Year’s Box Office Faces a Brutal Start, Made Worse by Omicron
Call Me Kat

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 Premiere Enjoys Final Sunday of NFL Regular Season

Why Nobody in the Industry Uses the Word ‘TV’ Anymore
new york times athletic

Why NY Times’ $550 Million Deal for The Athletic May Work Despite Today’s Stock Plummet | Analysis
ratings joe millionaire cleaning lady next level chef

Inside Fox’s Up and Down Ratings Start to 2022
cw

The CW Is a Broadcast Ratings Underdog – But by How Much?
winter studio release delay

Why Studios Are Sticking to Winter Theatrical Releases Despite Omicron Surge, Sony’s ‘Morbius’ Delay
joe millioniare: for richer or poorer

Fox’s New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Premiere Is More ‘Poorer’ Than ‘Richer’ in Ratings
disney box office 2021

Inside Disney’s Wild 2021 Box Office: Hybrid Releases, New Marvel Heroes and ScarJo Feud

How Valuable Is The CW in the Streaming Era? | Analysis