Ratings: Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 Premiere Enjoys Final Sunday of NFL Regular Season

But NBC is first in ratings

Due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for NBC, CBS and Fox should be considered very preliminary and subject to change. Sunday was a busy and wild one leading into the NFL Playoffs.

Fox premiered new comedy “Pivoting” on Sunday, which was the final week of the NFL regular season. That fact provided a heck of a good lead-in for the Season 2 premiere of Mayim Bialik’s sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which in turn launched “Pivoting.”

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 12.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those are the initial averages for NFL pregame show “Football Night in America,” as well as the primetime game itself — a Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup that was decided in overtime.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.3 and third in total viewers with 5.3 million. Following the late-afternoon football and postgame show “The OT,” the “Call Me Kat” Season 2 premiere at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9 rating and 3.7 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Pivoting” debuted to a 0.5 rating and 2 million total viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 got a 0.5 rating and 1.3 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” had a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.0 and second in total viewers with 7.8 million. Due to a football overrun, CBS’ primetime began at 7:43 p.m. ET, which pushed everything off by a bit. “60 Minutes” posted a 1.3 rating and 9.9 million total viewers. “The Equalizer” followed with a 0.7 rating and 7.3 million total viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.5 rating and 5.2 million total viewers. “S.W.A.T.” was the final show to air in primetime, posting a 0.4 rating and 4.1 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.5 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 4.5 million total viewers. At 8, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” drew a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million total viewers. “Supermarket Sweep” at 9 received a 0.5 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.0 and in total viewers with 289,000. “Legends of the Hidden Temple” at 8 had a 0.0 rating and 193,000 total viewers. A repeat followed.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.