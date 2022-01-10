Call Me Kat

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 Premiere Enjoys Final Sunday of NFL Regular Season

January 10, 2022

But NBC is first in ratings

Fox premiered new comedy “Pivoting” on Sunday, which was the final week of the NFL regular season. That fact provided a heck of a good lead-in for the Season 2 premiere of Mayim Bialik’s sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which in turn launched “Pivoting.”

Due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for NBC, CBS and Fox should be considered very preliminary and subject to change. Sunday was a busy and wild one leading into the NFL Playoffs.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

