Nate Bargatze Comedy ‘The Breadwinner’ Acquired by TriStar

The comedian will write, produce and star in his first film in a lead role

Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze speaks onstage during the 2024 Robin Hood Benefit (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images)

TriStar has acquired a pitch from comedian Nate Bargatze and writer-producer Dan Lagana called “The Breadwinner,” with Bargatze attached to star in his first feature film lead role.

Bargatze and Lagana will write and produce the film, which is in early development with plot details under wraps. Jeremy Latcham will also produce through Wonder Project.

Bargatze, a veteran of the stand-up circuit with three Netflix stand-up specials and a fourth released last year by Amazon Prime, found mainstream success last year when he hosted “Saturday Night Live,” reaching new audiences through a viral sketch in which he plays a deadpan George Washington who tells his soldiers about the strange ways in which future generations of Americans will use systems of measurements.

Nate Bargatze
Read Next
Nate Bargatze Sets Holiday Special at CBS

Bargatze’s 2023 Amazon Prime special, “Hello World,” set a new record for the streaming platform as its most watched original comedy special. He will co-produce a holiday variety special for CBS with Lorne Michaels this winter and will release his next stand-up special, “Friend, Nate Bargatze,” on Christmas Eve on Netflix as part of a two-special deal with the streamer.

Lagana earned a Peabody Award and an Emmy nomination for his work as showrunner on Netflix’s “American Vandal.” He also co-created the MTV sitcom “Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous” with Bo Burnham in 2013.

Bargatze is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Lagana is represented by Paul Young and UTA. Latcham is represented by Warren Dern and Kiley Wong at Sloane Offer.

The deal was first reported by Deadline.

A group of three men in a boat, with an old American flag with just 13 stars behind them and dim twilight lighting. Two of the men sit in the boat and one stands. The man standing and the man on the left have light-toned skin, while the man to the right has medium-toned skin.
Read Next
'SNL': Nate Bargatze's George Washington Returns to Dream of American English Becoming 'Our Own Thing' | Video

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Comments