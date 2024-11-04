Nate Bargatze Comedy ‘The Breadwinner’ Acquired by TriStar

TriStar has acquired a pitch from comedian Nate Bargatze and writer-producer Dan Lagana called “The Breadwinner,” with Bargatze attached to star in his first feature film lead role.

Bargatze and Lagana will write and produce the film, which is in early development with plot details under wraps. Jeremy Latcham will also produce through Wonder Project.

Bargatze, a veteran of the stand-up circuit with three Netflix stand-up specials and a fourth released last year by Amazon Prime, found mainstream success last year when he hosted “Saturday Night Live,” reaching new audiences through a viral sketch in which he plays a deadpan George Washington who tells his soldiers about the strange ways in which future generations of Americans will use systems of measurements.

Bargatze’s 2023 Amazon Prime special, “Hello World,” set a new record for the streaming platform as its most watched original comedy special. He will co-produce a holiday variety special for CBS with Lorne Michaels this winter and will release his next stand-up special, “Friend, Nate Bargatze,” on Christmas Eve on Netflix as part of a two-special deal with the streamer.

Lagana earned a Peabody Award and an Emmy nomination for his work as showrunner on Netflix’s “American Vandal.” He also co-created the MTV sitcom “Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous” with Bo Burnham in 2013.

Bargatze is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Lagana is represented by Paul Young and UTA. Latcham is represented by Warren Dern and Kiley Wong at Sloane Offer.



The deal was first reported by Deadline.