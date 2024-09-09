Nate Bargatze Sets Holiday Special at CBS

Nate Bargatze is coming to CBS. The comedian is hosting an hourlong and holiday-themed variety special for the network, which is slated to premiere in December.

Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special under his company Broadway Video. In addition to airing on CBS, the special will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime and will be available to watch the day after it airs for Paramount+ Essential subscribers. The special’s title, air date and time will be announced at a later date.

“I’m extremely excited to be creating this special as I have long been a big fan of variety, and we don’t see enough of it! I want to make a great show for families to gather around and watch together and I couldn’t be in better hands than with this team,” Bargatze said in a statement to press.

The upcoming special will be taped at the iconic Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 21, a location that’s fitting for the Tennessee native. Bargatze will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event as he guides audiences through a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances. The special aims to highlight “the heart and spirit” of Nashville during the holiday season, a press release for the event reads.

This isn’t the first time Bargatze has worked at the Grand Ole Opry. Before becoming a household name, the comedian worked at the venue as an entry-level employee.

Bargatze will collaborate with “Saturday Night Live’s” Mikey Day and co-head writer Streeter Seidell. The trio previously worked together when Bargatze hosted “SNL” last October, a partnership that resulted in the beloved “Washington’s Dream” sketch. One of the most watched sketches or segments of last season, the sketch has been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube alone.

In addition to Bargatze and Michaels, Erin David and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video will executive produce the special alongside Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray of Brillstein Entertainment.