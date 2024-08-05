Nat Geo Marketing and Communications Head Chris Albert to Depart After 20 Years

After over two decades spent working at National Geographic, marketing and communications executive vice president Chris Albert will be departing the company, TheWrap has learned.

The exec will oversee Nat Geo’s events and installations during D23 this upcoming weekend. Afterwards, he will exit after Labor Day with the expiration of his contract.

This departure is unrelated to the round of layoffs that occurred last week. On Wednesday, it was reported that Disney Entertainment Television was laying off around 140 staffers. National Geographic felt the cuts the hardest as its staff was reduced by approximately 13%. The cuts accounted for 2% of the overall Disney Entertainment Television workforce. In addition to the brand, Freeform, Disney-owned TV stations and marketing and publicity were impacted, though no full teams were eliminated.

“This is obviously a very bittersweet decision, but I am truly excited about the future,” Albert wrote in a note to coworkers and staffers. “My two decades at this company have been marked by so many incredible memories and accomplishments, but what I am most proud of is this team that we have assembled, many of us working together for more than a decade.”

Albert first started at National Geographic in the spring of 2004. During his long career with the company he oversaw the campaign for the Oscar-winning “Free Solo;” was instrumental in the marketing for the Jane Goodall doc “Jane;” and launched the channel’s scripted TV side, which produced “Genius.” The National Geographic team also won PR Team of the Year twice.

As the EVP of marketing and communications, Albert is responsible for developing and executing global strategies for all National Geographic content. That includes the National Geographic magazine, its digital presence and its linear channels, which encompass Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo. This also includes Nat Geo-branded series and specials for Hulu and Disney+.

Variety was the first to report this story.