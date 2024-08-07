Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Calls NBA Loss a ‘Triggering Event’ to ‘Reevaluate’ Strategy

The NBA negotiations contributed to Warner Bros. Discovery reevaluating its business. The company’s heads revealed the NBA was a “triggering event” during its second quarter earnings call. However, the negotiation wasn’t the only reason with the reevaluation.

The company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2024 included a $9.1 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the company’s TV networks. That figure comes after an asset reevaluation, which accounts for the difference between an asset’s “fair value,” which is an asset’s estimate at its current market price, and its “book value,” which is the value of an asset found on a company’s balance sheet.

“There’s a systematic process that we go through every quarter, and we’re monitoring for a so-called triggering event,” Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO for Warner Bros. Discovery, said on Wednesday. “This is clearly where a discussion, like the one with the NBA, comes into play as a triggering event, which then compels us to reevaluate our business case in a strategic planning process with the latest assumptions, the best view of where the industry is and how we play in that in that field. That’s what then leads to a valuation.”

Despite the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery underwent a “full reevaluation,” Wiedenfels noted it was “not a response to one individual factor.” He also emphasized that the outcome was “consistent” from where the linear TV market is as well as what “the investment community reflects in our current share price.”

Wiedenfels and CEO David Zaslav also refused to speak about how the loss of the NBA may impact Warner Bros. Discovery’s carriage negotiations for its cable assets.

Though Warner Bros. Discovery lost the NBA, sports remain an important part of the company. Zaslav pointed to the performance of the NCAA Men’s March Madness national championship and the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs as second quarter highlights. The WBD head also noted that TNT Sports will “continue to build a strong portfolio of sports rights.”

In the last year, Warner Bros. Discovery has made deals with NASCAR for 2025 to 2031, Roland-Garros tennis for coverage in the U.S. for the next 10 years, Big East men’s and women’s basketball starting in the 2025-2026 season and Mountain West football for a multi-year agreement.

The company expects the strength of TNT sports coverage to help Max’s launch in the United Kingdom. That launch is expected to happen in 2026. Max’s expansion into Europe and Latin America has already resulted in 4 million subscribers.

More to come …