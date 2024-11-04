‘Macy’s Day Parade,’ ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center,’ Jimmy Fallon Special and More Headline NBC’s Holiday Programming

NBC is celebrating the winter holidays in a major way. The network will air 14 holiday-branded specials between Nov. 27 and Jan. 1.

These will include beloved classics such as the 98th Macy’s Day Parade and the lighting of the tree during “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas specials for “Saturday Night Live.” It will also include new specials like “Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular” and “A Motown Christmas,” which will hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey.

Additionally, NBC will be airing several classic holiday movies throughout the season. Animated classics such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman” will air on the network, as well as the 1946 live-action classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The whole event starts with NBC’s behind-the-scenes special about “Wicked,” “Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked,” which will premiere on Nov. 19. That’s three days before the movie premieres. While “Wicked” isn’t necessarily a holiday movie, it is NBCUniversal’s major movie that will be released during the holiday season.

“These holiday events and specials bring families together in ways like nothing else can,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events and Specials for NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement to press. “Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Wicked,’ the joy of the Thanksgiving parade, or a national treasure such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ returning to NBC, we absolutely consider it a privilege to share these iconic programs with our audience.”

Here’s the full lineup of NBC’s holiday programming:

“Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked”

Tuesday, Nov. 19

10 – 11 p.m.

“Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

Wednesday, Nov. 27

8 – 9 p.m.

“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving”

Wednesday, Nov. 27

9 – 11 p.m.

“98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

Thursday, Nov. 28

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m.)

“National Dog Show Presented by Purina”

Thursday, Nov. 28

12 – 2 p.m.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center”

Wednesday, Dec. 4

8 – 10 p.m.

“Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasonings Spectacular”

Wednesday, Dec. 4

10 – 11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Thursday, Dec. 5

8 – 8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

“Frosty the Snowman”

Thursday, Dec. 5

8:30 – 9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.)

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Friday, Dec. 6

8 – 9:15 p.m. (encore on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.)

“Shrek the Halls”

Wednesday, Dec. 11

8:30 – 9 p.m.

“A Motown Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 11

9 – 11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 17 at p.m.)

“E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024”

Thursday, Dec. 12

9:15 – 10 p.m. (one-hour extended version airing Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.)

“Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry”

Monday, Dec. 16

8 – 10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.)

“A Saturday Night Live Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 18

9 – 11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.)

“Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas”

Thursday, Dec. 19

10 – 11 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Tuesday, Dec. 24

8 – 11 p.m.

“Christmas Eve Mass”

Sunday, Dec. 24

11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 25

8:30 – 11 pm.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

Thursday, Dec. 26

9 – 11 p.m.

“135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda”